An East Patchogue man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for possession of heroin and cocaine that Suffolk police found during a raid of his home, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced Saturday.

Victor Nicholas, 31, was sentenced Friday by Suffolk County Court Judge Anthony S. Senft, Jr. after a jury convicted Nicholas on Oct. 23 of several charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, and two counts criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

John Henry LoTurco, Nicholas' attorney who has offices in Garden City and Huntington, did not immediately return requests for comment.

Nicholas and Hahshim Saunders, 28, also of East Patchogue, were arrested Nov. 30, 2018 after police executed a search warrant at their East Patchogue home following an investigation into suspected drug dealing by Nicholas, according to a statement from Sini’s office. Police said they found Nicholas sitting on a bed “surrounded by a large quantity of heroin packaged in a manner consistent with individual sales.”

Police seized eight ounces of heroin, more than four ounces of cocaine, a kilo press, cash, assorted drug paraphernalia, 11 cellphones and packaging materials consistent with drug sales in the raid, Sini's statement said. The narcotics seized have an estimated street value of roughly $23,000, police said. A forensic analysis of the cellphone found evidence that Nicholas ran a drug distribution operation that used burner phones to contact “runners,” or people who delivered drugs to individual users, Sini said.

“Each time law enforcement executes a search warrant in which large quantities of narcotics are seized, it prevents those drugs from making their way onto our streets and it potentially saves lives,” Sini said. “Our message to anyone selling drugs in Suffolk County is that you will get caught and you will face significant consequences for peddling this poison in our communities.”

Saunders pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 to criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 6.