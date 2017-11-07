A Lindenhurst man was charged with drug possession and sale Monday after he sold amphetamines to a person in Seaford in March, then sold Oxycodone to another person in Lindenhurst in April, Nassau County police said.

Frank D’Angelo, 62, of West Lido Promenade, was arrested by Nassau Narcotics / Vice Squad detectives at about 10:30 p.m. on two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said D’Angelo “stated he is a psychologist who specializes in addiction, depression and anxiety.” Police could provide no verification D’Angelo was licensed.

No listing for D’Angelo could be found in the New York State Education Department’s Office of Professions online database. An Education Department representative reached by telephone could not immediately verify whether D’Angelo was licensed.

Police said that on March 17, D’Angelo sold “a quantity” of amphetamine to someone in Seaford, then sold the Oxycodone in a separate incident on April 15.

Additional details were not available.