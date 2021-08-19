Two alleged drug dealers have been arrested in connection with a recent rash of fatal overdoses in the East End caused by "a bad batch" of cocaine laced with fentanyl, authorities said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini’s office said in a news release that it will formally announce the arrests and additional details Thursday at a 1 p.m. news conference at the Arthur M. Cromarty Criminal Court Complex in Riverhead.

Authorities said last week that most of the fatal overdoses involved "a bad batch" of cocaine laced with fentanyl. Town of Southold Police Department stated that North Fork and Shelter Island had seen drug overdoses resulting in five deaths in Southold Town and one on Shelter Island.

Sini will be joined Thursday by members of the District Attorney’s Office’s East End Drug Task Force, Heroin Task Force, Suffolk, Southold and Shelter Island police departments and County Executive Steve Bellone, a news release said.