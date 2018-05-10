TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Stolen loaded handgun seized in North Amityville raid

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An early morning raid on a home in North Amityville led to the arrest Thursday of a 27-year-old man and the seizure of a stolen loaded handgun, crack, drug packaging and scales and about $11,000 in cash, Suffolk County police said.

Jean Evans, 27, was arrested at his Emerald Lane South home and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Evans is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Police said the arrest followed the execution of a search warrant by First Precinct Special Operations Team officers, as well as officers from the First Precinct Gang Unit, Emergency Service Section and Canine Section — and was “in response to neighborhood complaints of drug activity.”

The warrant was executed at 6:17 a.m.

Police said the handgun was a 9 mm pistol that had been reported stolen last August in Georgia.

Additional details were not immediately available.

It was unclear if Evans is represented by counsel.

Headshot
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

