TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 15° Good Evening
Few Clouds 15° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Man faces drug charges after disturbance call, police say

Raphael Tal, 31, of Westbury.

Raphael Tal, 31, of Westbury. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Westbury man who allowed Suffolk County officers into his home to help his girlfriend get her belongings has been arrested on several drug charges, police said.

Responding to a disturbance call on Land Lane on Friday at 7:47 p.m., officers spoke with Raphael Tal, 31, who told police his girlfriend and he weren’t getting along and she needed to pick up her belongings, police said in a news release.

Officers saw 10 grams of marijuana and multiple THC cartridges on the living room coffee table, police said.

They also noticed a pound of marijuana, 24 grams of concentrated cannabis wax, 21 grams of ecstasy, 40 grams of liquid concentrated cannabis and a canister containing a small amount of ketamine, police said.

Tal was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession, two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, police said.

He will be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A Powerball lottery ticket is printed in Dallas, Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers
Clothing donations fill the gymnasium of PS 51 All 12 victims of deadly Bronx fire identified by NYPD
The Levittown Fire Department, Wantagh-Levittown Ambulance Corps and 4-vehicle crash leaves two injured, cops say
Erica Garner, the oldest daughter of Eric Garner, Erica Garner, Black Lives Matter activist, dies
Officials on Long Island worry that allowing NYC NYC seeks permit to tap water shared with LI
Caden Klein, 14, left, and Michael Hoell play Forecast: Prepare for a frigid New Year’s Eve
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE