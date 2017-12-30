A Westbury man who allowed Suffolk County officers into his home to help his girlfriend get her belongings has been arrested on several drug charges, police said.

Responding to a disturbance call on Land Lane on Friday at 7:47 p.m., officers spoke with Raphael Tal, 31, who told police his girlfriend and he weren’t getting along and she needed to pick up her belongings, police said in a news release.

Officers saw 10 grams of marijuana and multiple THC cartridges on the living room coffee table, police said.

They also noticed a pound of marijuana, 24 grams of concentrated cannabis wax, 21 grams of ecstasy, 40 grams of liquid concentrated cannabis and a canister containing a small amount of ketamine, police said.

Tal was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession, two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, police said.

He will be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.