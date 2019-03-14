TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Ex-NYPD officer, wife sold drugs from LI home, authorities say

Faith Riggio is charged with 1 count of

Faith Riggio is charged with 1 count of criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th degree. Both defendants will be arraigned Thursday March 14th 2019 at First District Court in Hempstead.Kenneth Riggio is charged with 3 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree with intent to sell, 1 count of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree, 11 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th degree, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd degree. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @Steffdaz
Nassau County police arrested a former NYPD officer Tuesday following community complaints that he was allegedly selling drugs at his North Merrick home across the street from a school.

Authorities seized nearly $150,000 in bundled cash, more than 200 Oxycodone tablets, Xanax pills and suspected cocaine from the home of Kenneth Riggio, 59, and his wife, Faith Riggio, 53, authorities said.

Kenneth Riggio has an extensive criminal record, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a news conference Thursday in Mineola. Faith Riggio does not have any prior arrests.

The couple was arraigned Thursday morning at First District Court in Hempstead.

Community complaints had been coming in for months, Ryder said, prompting an unscheduled probation check at the Riggio home that led to the arrests.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

