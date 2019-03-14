Nassau County police arrested a former NYPD officer Tuesday following community complaints that he was allegedly selling drugs at his North Merrick home across the street from a school.

Authorities seized nearly $150,000 in bundled cash, more than 200 Oxycodone tablets, Xanax pills and suspected cocaine from the home of Kenneth Riggio, 59, and his wife, Faith Riggio, 53, authorities said.

Kenneth Riggio has an extensive criminal record, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a news conference Thursday in Mineola. Faith Riggio does not have any prior arrests.

The couple was arraigned Thursday morning at First District Court in Hempstead.

Community complaints had been coming in for months, Ryder said, prompting an unscheduled probation check at the Riggio home that led to the arrests.

Check back for updates on this developing story.