Forty defendants named in a 175-count indictment operated a major narcotics trafficking ring out of Hempstead that distributed heroin, cocaine and other drugs across Long Island, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said Monday.

Two of the defendants stored and packaged narcotics at unlicensed day care centers in Hempstead and Rosedale, Singas said at a news conference in Mineola.

The investigation, dubbed "Operation Honeycomb," revealed that drug suppliers profited from the anxiety and the demand for drugs sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Society shut down but these drug dealers and their drug dealing ramped up, fueling the crisis of drug use and overdoses during this very vulnerable time," Singas said.

Nine of the suspects have been charged with operating as a major trafficker, defined by law as possessing or selling narcotics worth more than $75,000, Singas said. Some of the defendants possessed or sold more than $500,000 during that period. The defendants could be sentenced to 25-years-to-life if convicted on that charge alone l, Singas said.

As of early Monday, 33 defendants have been arrested and 30 arraigned, Singas said. Seven remain at large and the indictment remains partially sealed.

Two of the defendants, Lex Lloyd and a suspect still at large, stored and packaged narcotics at unlicensed day care centers in Hempstead and Rosedale, Singas said. The defendants conducted business in a room at the Hempstead center that was where between five and 10 small children would be playing, officials said.

Thirty-eight weapons, including assault weapons and ammunition, were seized during the investigation, Singas said. Officials also seized 9.5 kilograms of pure cocaine, 1.5 kilograms of crack, more than a kilogram of heroin and 250 grams of fentanyl.