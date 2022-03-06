TODAY'S PAPER
Port Jeff man dealing drugs had weapons, $100G in cash, Suffolk cops say

Cash, guns and other paraphernalia recovered after the arrest of Donald Goodwin, 31, of Port Jefferson, on multiple drug and weapons charges, Suffolk police said. Credit: SCPD

By Vera Chinese
A Port Jefferson Station man is facing drug and weapons charges after police witnessed him selling drugs in Centereach and arrested him, authorities said Sunday.

Suffolk police Sixth Precinct Anti-Crime officers were watching Donald Goodwin, 31, who they said is a known drug dealer, Saturday afternoon. Officers then saw him engage in a hand-to-hand drug deal in Centereach, police said. He left the area in a 2014 Infiniti and was pulled over by officers shortly after 3 p.m on Route 347 near Mark Tree Road in Centereach, police said.

A searched of Goodwin and the Infiniti recovered two handguns — a Ruger LCP .380 and a Burgo .22-caliber short revolver — along with more than $100,000 in cash and a quantity of fentanyl and methadone, police said.

Goodwin faces multiple weapons and narcotics charges as well as seventh-degree resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, according to police.

At his arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip, Goodwin's case was adjourned until Friday, according to court records. Bail was listed as $20,000 bond or $10,000 cash. Neither had been posted as of Sunday afternoon, the records show.

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island.

