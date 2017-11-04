This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Cops: Deer Park man drove drunk, hit 2 pedestrians

Carlos Lopez, of Deer Park, hit a pedestrian and his brother, who was in serious condition, police said.

By Khristopher J. Brooks
A Deer Park man is in serious condition after his brother struck him with a pickup truck while driving drunk, Suffolk County police said Saturday.

Authorities said Carlos Lopez, 33, of Deer Park, was at a parking lot on Union Boulevard in Bay Shore with a group of people Saturday morning when he tried to drive away.

As he tried to drive off, Lopez hit Deer Park resident Kenneth Rosario, 41, police said. Lopez continued driving, hitting a building in the parking lot and eventually hit his brother Edgar Lopez, 31, police said.

Carlos Lopez then drove through a fence a struck a Union Boulevard storage trailer, police said.

Carlos Lopez and Rosario were taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, treated, and then released. Edgar Lopez was admitted in serious condition, police said.

Carlos Lopez was arrested Saturday and charged with driving while intoxicated. He will be held overnight Saturday at the Third Precinct, and his arraignment is scheduled for Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

