Suffolk police on Wednesday arrested a Dix Hills man who they said struck and critically injured a pedestrian while driving on a Wyandanch street and impaired by drugs.

Daniyal Syed, 24, of Westminster Avenue was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after the 2 p.m. incident on Straight Path near State Avenue.

He was being held at the First Precinct on Wednesday night and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was unclear late Wednesday if he had an attorney.

Police said Syed was driving a 2013 Toyota RAV4 south on Straight Path when his vehicle struck Jonathan Yanes, 22, of Wyandanch, who was crossing the street from west to east.

Yanes was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was listed in critical condition.

Detectives ask anyone who has information about the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.