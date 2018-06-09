Suffolk County police charged a Mastic Beach man with driving while intoxicated Friday night after a crash that injured a 12-year-old girl.

Police said Donald Savage, 41, was driving a 2007 Chevy Suburban when he crashed about 11:20 p.m. into a 1997 Honda sedan stopped at a red light on William Floyd Parkway at Robinwood Drive in Shirley, Suffolk County police said.

A woman was driving the Honda with her daughter in the back seat. The girl was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, where she was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries. Neither driver was injured, police said.

Savage was held overnight at the Seventh Precinct and is set to be arraigned Saturday morning in First District Court in Central Islip.