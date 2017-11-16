A Queens man was driving drunk when he sideswiped two vehicles in Valley Stream and tried to flee from arresting officers, police said.

When officers finally arrested Johnathon Fraser, 24, of 125th Street in South Ozone Park, they found he had a revolver, ammunition and a substance believed to be crack, Nassau County police said.

Fraser sideswiped the two vehicles about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday after he made a right turn onto Green Acres Road West from the eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway, police said.

The drivers of the other two vehicles, which were stopped at a traffic light, were not injured, and one of the four passengers in those vehicles was taken to a hospital after complaining of pain, police said.

Fraser was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on a charge of driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm and resisting arrest, police said.