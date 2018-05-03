TODAY'S PAPER
Police: DWI charge for driver who hit patrol car in Westbury

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Two Nassau County police officers were taken to a hospital for evaluation after a drunken driver hit their stopped patrol car Wednesday night in Westbury, police said.

The officers had just made a traffic stop and were sitting in their marked police car, overhead emergency lights flashing, when it was hit by a 2011 Volkswagen at 10:05 p.m. on Old Country Road, police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Annamarie Siederman, 31, of Wantagh was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, assault and vehicle and traffic law infractions, police said.

She was also taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

Siederman will be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

