A man was charged with drunken driving after crashing his sport utility vehicle into two parked cars and flipping it over in Babylon late Monday, police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:50 p.m. at Mortimer Avenue and Virginia Road, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Austin Alaggio, 19, of Cedar Street, Babylon, was driving his 2002 Ford Expedition when he struck the parked cars and his SUV overturned.

Photos from the scene, south of Montauk Highway, show the SUV upside down on the street, its roof partially crushed. Police and Babylon Fire Department firefighters responded.

Police said Alaggio was not injured, but was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.