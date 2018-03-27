TODAY'S PAPER
Drunken driver flips SUV in Babylon, Suffolk cops say

The Babylon Fire Department and Suffolk County police

The Babylon Fire Department and Suffolk County police respond to a crash at Mortimer Avenue and Virginia Road in Babylon on Monday. Photo Credit: Joseph Cassano

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A man was charged with drunken driving after crashing his sport utility vehicle into two parked cars and flipping it over in Babylon late Monday, police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:50 p.m. at Mortimer Avenue and Virginia Road, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Austin Alaggio, 19, of Cedar Street, Babylon, was driving his 2002 Ford Expedition when he struck the parked cars and his SUV overturned.

Photos from the scene, south of Montauk Highway, show the SUV upside down on the street, its roof partially crushed. Police and Babylon Fire Department firefighters responded.

Police said Alaggio was not injured, but was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

