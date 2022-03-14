Police said five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the vehicle they were in was hit head-on by an unlicensed drunken driver who had circumvented an interlock device.

The crash occurred on Sound Avenue, east of Twomey Avenue, at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday, Riverhead Town police said.

Police said five people in the vehicle that was struck were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for treatment. The nature of their injuries was not disclosed.

Police said the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Margarito Romero Quinteros, 53, of Riverhead, "crossed over the double yellow line," striking the westbound vehicle.

Police said Quinteros was in possession of a loaded firearm.

Quinteros was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, circumventing an ignition interlock device, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Quinteros faces arraignment Monday.

It was not immediately clear if Quinteros is represented by counsel.