Police stopped the teen driver because, they said, he was speeding on a Central Islip street early Saturday. Officers then arrested him on charges of driving while intoxicated and having a loaded handgun, Suffolk police said.

Officers with the Third Precinct Gang Task Force said they saw the teen’s Acura speeding down Wilson Boulevard around 2:30 a.m., police said in a statement.

Police said the teen, who was not identified because of his age, was drunk and had an illegal loaded 9 mm handgun.

The teen was charged with driving while intoxicated and two felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was set to be arraigned Saturday by a magistrate judge at First District Court in Central Islip.