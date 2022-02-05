TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Teen was driving drunk, had loaded handgun, Suffolk police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Police stopped the teen driver because, they said, he was speeding on a Central Islip street early Saturday. Officers then arrested him on charges of driving while intoxicated and having a loaded handgun, Suffolk police said.

Officers with the Third Precinct Gang Task Force said they saw the teen’s Acura speeding down Wilson Boulevard around 2:30 a.m., police said in a statement.

Police said the teen, who was not identified because of his age, was drunk and had an illegal loaded 9 mm handgun.

The teen was charged with driving while intoxicated and two felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was set to be arraigned Saturday by a magistrate judge at First District Court in Central Islip.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

