Man drove drunk with daughter, 8, in car, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 41-year-old North Amityville man was arrested and charged with DWI and aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law after a Nassau County Fourth Precinct police officer conducted a traffic stop  in Hewlett and determined he was driving drunk Monday evening with his 8-year-old daughter in the car.

Police said the girl was unharmed and said she was released to the custody of her mother, who they said was in the vehicle at the time.

Police said the officer spotted a 1999 Plymouth being driven by Jose Pleitez east on Peninsula Boulevard "failing to stay in a single lane" at about 6 p.m. and commenced the stop. The girl was in the backseat of the car, police said.

The officer "smelled a strong odor of alcohol" during the stop and police said he also determined Pleitez had "glassy eyes and slurred speech."

Pleitez now faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Leandra's Law makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a passenger under age 16 in the vehicle. The law is named for Leandra Rosado, who was riding with six other girls attending a sleepover party, when the car they were in flipped at a high rate of speed on the Henry Hudson Parkway in 2009. Rosado was killed; the six other girls were injured. The driver, Carmen Huertas, pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 4-to-12 years in prison.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

