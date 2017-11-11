This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Roosevelt woman drove drunk with 4-year-old daughter in car, cops say

Blanca Garcia Arriaga, 27, was charged with driving

Blanca Garcia Arriaga, 27, was charged with driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Khristopher J. Brooks  khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
A Roosevelt woman was intoxicated while driving in Uniondale early Saturday morning with her 4-year-old daughter in the car, Nassau County police said.

Blanca Garcia Arriaga, 27, was spotted driving her Honda erratically on Argyle Avenue around 2:17 a.m., police said.

After she was stopped, officers determined that she had been drinking and was intoxicated, and the child was inside the vehicle, police said. The 4-year-old’s uncle picked up her at the scene and took custody of her.

Garcia Arriaga has been charged with driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, operating a motor vehicle with alcohol in her blood, and aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law.

Under Leandra’s Law, drivers who are intoxicated or impaired by drugs with a child 15 or younger in the vehicle can be charged with a felony. The law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed in an October 2009 DWI crash in Manhattan.

Arriaga was also charged with several other vehicle and traffic violations, police said. She is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

