Westbury man drove drunk with two 5-year-olds, Nassau cops say

By Christine Chung
A Westbury man was arrested Friday night, charged with driving while intoxicated with two children in his vehicle, Nassau County police said.

Rudit Santos, 50, of Broadway, was stopped by police at 11:42 p.m. after failing to signal a left turn while driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban east on Old Country Road in Old Westbury. During the traffic stop, police said, they observed that Santos was intoxicated.

His son and nephew, both 5 years old, were sitting in the rear seats of the car, police said.

Santos was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law for having a child under 16 in the vehicle, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of operation of a vehicle without restraints, and failure to signal.

Santos was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

The children were released to a relative.

