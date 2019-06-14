TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
69° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Driver pleads guilty in drunken fatal crash in Greenport

Glenn Zaleski of Greenport in court in December

Glenn Zaleski of Greenport in court in December 2018. Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

By Andrew Smith andrew.smith@newsday.com
Print

A Southold electrician admitted in court Friday that he was drunk when he drove head-on into a minivan last year in Greenport, killing the driver.

Glenn Zaleski, 36, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated. In return for his plea, state Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho said he would sentence Zaleski to no more than 5 to 15 years in prison. Zaleski faced a maximum of 8 ⅓  to 25 years behind bars.

Zaleski had a blood alcohol content of 0.23 percent — almost three times the legal standard of 0.08 percent — when his pickup truck drifted across the center of Route 48 and hit a minivan driven by Youfeng Yang, 51, of Flushing, Queens. She was killed and her six passengers were injured. They were leaving a lavender farm and returning home.

Camacho said he took into account that Zaleski, since his arrest, has mentored other inmates charged with DWI at the jail. Defense attorney Anthony Rutkowski of Southampton said his client — also his friend — is remorseful every day and does not want Yang and her family to be forgotten.

"We can't take away this tragedy," Rutkowski said.

By Andrew Smith andrew.smith@newsday.com

Andrew Smith has worked at Newsday since 1993 and has been involved in court coverage as a reporter or an editor for almost 20 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

AJ Singh and his son Ronie Singh with What happens when you call your co-worker 'dad'?
Friday's high should approach the low 70s though Forecast: Sunshine, then chance of afternoon rain
Frank Amalfitano, president and CEO of United Veterans Beacon House marks 25 years helping LI veterans
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is giving away free smoothies Free smoothies on LI today — with a catch
"How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" LI movie theaters offer free tickets for book reports
County Executive LauraCurran, seen here in January, gave Curran urges lawmakers on assessment phase-in
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search