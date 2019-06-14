A Southold electrician admitted in court Friday that he was drunk when he drove head-on into a minivan last year in Greenport, killing the driver.

Glenn Zaleski, 36, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated. In return for his plea, state Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho said he would sentence Zaleski to no more than 5 to 15 years in prison. Zaleski faced a maximum of 8 ⅓ to 25 years behind bars.

Zaleski had a blood alcohol content of 0.23 percent — almost three times the legal standard of 0.08 percent — when his pickup truck drifted across the center of Route 48 and hit a minivan driven by Youfeng Yang, 51, of Flushing, Queens. She was killed and her six passengers were injured. They were leaving a lavender farm and returning home.

Camacho said he took into account that Zaleski, since his arrest, has mentored other inmates charged with DWI at the jail. Defense attorney Anthony Rutkowski of Southampton said his client — also his friend — is remorseful every day and does not want Yang and her family to be forgotten.

"We can't take away this tragedy," Rutkowski said.