Copiague Dunkin’ Donuts robbed by man with hunting knife, cops say

Authorities said a man in his mid-20s robbed the Dunkin' Donuts on Montauk Highway in Copiague on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Khristopher J. Brooks  khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Suffolk County police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts in Copiague on Friday night.

Authorities said a man in his mid-20s entered the doughnut shop on Montauk Highway, displayed a hunting knife, then asked for cash. A Dunkin’ employee opened the cash register and the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash at around 10:20 p.m., police said.

The suspect wore a dark-green hooded sweatshirt, bluejeans, a white glove on his left hand, a black glove on his right hand, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Suffolk County First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

