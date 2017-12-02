Suffolk County police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts in Copiague on Friday night.

Authorities said a man in his mid-20s entered the doughnut shop on Montauk Highway, displayed a hunting knife, then asked for cash. A Dunkin’ employee opened the cash register and the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash at around 10:20 p.m., police said.

The suspect wore a dark-green hooded sweatshirt, bluejeans, a white glove on his left hand, a black glove on his right hand, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Suffolk County First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.