A man robbed an East Meadow Dunkin’ Donuts at gunpoint Friday morning, stealing only a bottle of water, police said.

The robber walked into the store at 2050 Hempstead Tpke. at 5:15 a.m. “and removed a bottle of water from the refrigerator,” Nassau County police said.

The man, wearing a black hooded jacket and a black scarf that covered his mouth, approached the cashier, a 28-year-old man, “and pointed a black handgun at him, refusing to pay for the item,” police said.

The man then fled with the water, police said.

The cashier was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to anonymously call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.