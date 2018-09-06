Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Wrong-way driver charged with DWI had kid in car, police say

The Bay Shore man was charged with a violation of Leandra's Law, Suffolk County police said.

By Robert Brodsky
A Bay Shore man was arrested Wednesday after he drove the wrong way while intoxicated with his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son in the vehicle, police said.

Salvador Guevara-Lopez, 47, of Joselson Avenue, was driving a 2003 Nissan Altima south in the northbound lane of Fifth Avenue near Brook Avenue in Bay Shore at 9:37 p.m. when a Suffolk Highway Enforcement Section officer pulled him over, Suffolk County police said.

Guevara-Lopez was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years or younger (a violation of Leandra’s Law) and endangering the welfare of a child.

The child was released into the custody of his mother and the vehicle was impounded for evidence, police said.

Guevara-Lopez was held overnight at the Third Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

