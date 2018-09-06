Wrong-way driver charged with DWI had kid in car, police say
The Bay Shore man was charged with a violation of Leandra's Law, Suffolk County police said.
A Bay Shore man was arrested Wednesday after he drove the wrong way while intoxicated with his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son in the vehicle, police said.
Salvador Guevara-Lopez, 47, of Joselson Avenue, was driving a 2003 Nissan Altima south in the northbound lane of Fifth Avenue near Brook Avenue in Bay Shore at 9:37 p.m. when a Suffolk Highway Enforcement Section officer pulled him over, Suffolk County police said.
Guevara-Lopez was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years or younger (a violation of Leandra’s Law) and endangering the welfare of a child.
The child was released into the custody of his mother and the vehicle was impounded for evidence, police said.
Guevara-Lopez was held overnight at the Third Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.