A Bay Shore man was arrested Wednesday after he drove the wrong way while intoxicated with his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son in the vehicle, police said.

Salvador Guevara-Lopez, 47, of Joselson Avenue, was driving a 2003 Nissan Altima south in the northbound lane of Fifth Avenue near Brook Avenue in Bay Shore at 9:37 p.m. when a Suffolk Highway Enforcement Section officer pulled him over, Suffolk County police said.

Guevara-Lopez was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years or younger (a violation of Leandra’s Law) and endangering the welfare of a child.

The child was released into the custody of his mother and the vehicle was impounded for evidence, police said.

Guevara-Lopez was held overnight at the Third Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.