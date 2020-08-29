A St. James woman was arrested early Saturday and charged with driving drunk, after Suffolk County police said she crashed into a parked truck and a bicyclist in Mount Sinai.

Police said Jennifer Hohn, 40, was driving a 2018 Toyota west on Mount Sinai-Coram Road near North Country Road around 2:30 a.m. when she crashed into a parked pickup truck while a man and woman were inside. Hohn also hit a man on a bicycle who was leaning against the truck on the right shoulder of the road, police said.

She then went on to crash into a sign, a mailbox and a fence, police said.

The bicyclist, Jason Sciortino, 40, of Port Jefferson Station, was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries but was expected to survive, police said.

The Suffolk County Highway Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team charged Hohn with driving while intoxicated. She was held overnight and was set to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not immediately clear if she was represented by counsel.