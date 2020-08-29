TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
SEARCH
78° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

St. James woman charged with DWI after hitting truck, bicyclist in Mount Sinai, Suffolk police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

A St. James woman was arrested early Saturday and charged with driving drunk, after Suffolk County police said she crashed into a parked truck and a bicyclist in Mount Sinai.

Police said Jennifer Hohn, 40, was driving a 2018 Toyota west on Mount Sinai-Coram Road near North Country Road around 2:30 a.m. when she crashed into a parked pickup truck while a man and woman were inside. Hohn also hit a man on a bicycle who was leaning against the truck on the right shoulder of the road, police said.

She then went on to crash into a sign, a mailbox and a fence, police said.

The bicyclist, Jason Sciortino, 40, of Port Jefferson Station, was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries but was expected to survive, police said.

The Suffolk County Highway Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team charged Hohn with driving while intoxicated. She was held overnight and was set to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not immediately clear if she was represented by counsel.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Latest Long Island News

The LIPA power plant in Northport is shown LIPA agrees to $3M sweetener on eve of Huntington tax-settlement vote
On Long Island, thousands have taken to the LI protesters, counterprotesters on why they march
Rep. Peter King speaks outside his home after Brown: All politics really are local
School officials, like Baldwin Schools Superintendent Shari Camhi, Some LI schools balk at hosting polling sites
Voting equipment for polling centers stored at the A guide to voting in November in person and by mail
Superintendent Jared Bloom says the Franklin Square School Some school districts going all out to improve ventilation systems
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search