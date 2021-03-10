A man whose car slammed into a Levittown home Tuesday afternoon, injuring a resident, was charged with driving while intoxicated, Nassau police said.

Robert Cunningham, 53, lives in Levittown. Police said he was driving on Polaris Drive at about 4:45 p.m. when he lost control and his car hit the house, causing "significant" damage to the home.

Cunningham was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. An 84-year-old female resident of the house was also taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries, police said.

Cunningham is set to be arraigned on Wednesday.