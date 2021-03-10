TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Woman, 84, hurt when car slams into Levittown house, Nassau police say

Nassau County police say a man was charged

Nassau County police say a man was charged with driving while intoxicated after his car hit a house on Polaris Drive in Levittown Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Neil Miller

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A man whose car slammed into a Levittown home Tuesday afternoon, injuring a resident, was charged with driving while intoxicated, Nassau police said.

Robert Cunningham, 53, lives in Levittown. Police said he was driving on Polaris Drive at about 4:45 p.m. when he lost control and his car hit the house, causing "significant" damage to the home.

Cunningham was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. An 84-year-old female resident of the house was also taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries, police said.

Cunningham is set to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Village of Hempstead mayoral candidates: Herberth Flores, left, Election for mayor in Hempstead Village is a four-way race
Long Island village voters will go to the Villages across LI to hold March 16 mayoral, trustee races
Nassau police guard the Uniondale site where human Cops: Accused gang member charged in murder of reputed rival gang member
Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota, left, Court papers: Spota, McPartland should not go to prison over cover-up
A crowded Long Island Rail Road train car LIRR: Train service returning to weekday schedule
COVID-19 vaccines are available across Long Island, but How to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
Didn’t find what you were looking for?