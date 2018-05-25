TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Morning
63° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Centereach man charged with DWI had 3 teens in car, police say

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A Centereach man was charged with felony drunken driving after being pulled over with his 14-year-old daughter and two of her friends in his car, police said.

David Michels, 46, was northbound on Stanley Drive at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when he was stopped for a traffic infraction, Suffolk County police said.

Michels was charged with driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony to drive drunk with a passenger 15 years or younger, police said.

The three passengers, all 14 years old, were released to family members, police said.

Michels was awaiting arraignment on DWI and child endangerment charges in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, police said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

A Ford Mustang crashed into the side of Cops: Passenger hurt as car slams into house
Harvey Weinstein, center, arrives at the First Precinct Harvey Weinstein surrenders to authorities
Police investigate a shooting involving two occupants of Police: Shots fired into car, injuring 2
The temperature should hit a high in the Forecast: Holiday weekend begins with sunshine
Emma bonds with Rufus at Woodward Parkway Elementary Farmingdale girl welcomes diabetic alert dog home
Marine Capt. Danyiel Brustmeyer at the National Cemetery, Memorial Day events on Long Island