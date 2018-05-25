A Centereach man was charged with felony drunken driving after being pulled over with his 14-year-old daughter and two of her friends in his car, police said.

David Michels, 46, was northbound on Stanley Drive at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when he was stopped for a traffic infraction, Suffolk County police said.

Michels was charged with driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony to drive drunk with a passenger 15 years or younger, police said.

The three passengers, all 14 years old, were released to family members, police said.

Michels was awaiting arraignment on DWI and child endangerment charges in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, police said.