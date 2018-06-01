A Selden woman had her 7-year-old son in her vehicle when she drove drunk Thursday night in Farmingville and crashed into a parked car, police said.

Davina Williams, 35, was driving a 1999 Lexus on Adirondack Drive near Oneida Avenue at 10:19 p.m. when she hit the car, Suffolk County police said.

There were no injuries and the child was released to the custody of his grandparents, police said.

Police said Williams was charged with driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony to drive drunk with a passenger under 16.

She was awaiting arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.