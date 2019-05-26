TODAY'S PAPER
Driver charged with DWI after crash seriously injures 5-year-old, police say

The head-on crash on Motor Parkway in Central Islip was just before 9 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Sandra Stewart, of East Patchogue, is led out of the Fourth Precinct in Smithtown on Sunday morning. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
An East Patchogue woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday after crashing her car into another vehicle and seriously injuring a 5-year-old girl, police said.

Sandra Stewart, 57, was driving a Toyota Camry east on Motor Parkway in Central Islip when she attempted to turn left onto Joshua's Path but instead crashed head-on into a westbound Honda sport utility vehicle just before 9 p.m., Suffolk County police said Sunday.

A 5-year-old girl in the backseat of the Honda was taken via ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore then airlifted to Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park to be treated for serious injuries, police said. The Honda driver, Hugo Chavez, 23, of Huntington Station, and his four other passengers were not injured. 

Stewart was taken to Southside Hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said. She was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct in Smithtown and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday. No defense attorney information was available.

Police have impounded both vehicles.

