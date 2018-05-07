TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Afternoon
67° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Drunken driver pulled from burning vehicle after crash

The scene of an alleged drunken driving crash

The scene of an alleged drunken driving crash early Monday in Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A Farmingdale man was arrested and charged with drunken driving Monday morning after he rammed into a parked Jeep and caused damage to two other vehicles, Nassau County police said.

A patrol officer who was nearby dragged Garrett O’Reilly, 23, from his burning vehicle about 3 a.m. at the intersection of Jefferson and Lafayette roads in Farmingdale, police said.

The officer reported that O’Reilly “had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot,” a police spokeswoman said.

O’Reilly’s 2013 Nissan Rogue struck a parked 2016 Jeep Cherokee, which hit a parked Toyota RAV 4, and the Rogue then hit a 2017 Honda Pilot, police said.

He was admitted to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries and will be arraigned when medically feasible on a charge of driving while intoxicated, and vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Westbury on April 27, Nixon agrees to debate; Cuomo is noncommittal
ESPN host Mike Greenberg, center, with Kidsday reporters, We ‘Got Up’ with Mike Greenberg
A Mineola jury on Monday deliberates the case Jury deliberates case of man charged in wife’s death
The scene of an accident Monday on the Cops: 2 hurt in Wantagh Parkway crash
The cast of NBC's "The Office":(clockwise from top) 'The Office' musical parody coming to NYC
Marina Duszak of Ronkonkoma has received a $20,000 LI teen wins $20,000 national scholarship