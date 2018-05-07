A Farmingdale man was arrested and charged with drunken driving Monday morning after he rammed into a parked Jeep and caused damage to two other vehicles, Nassau County police said.

A patrol officer who was nearby dragged Garrett O’Reilly, 23, from his burning vehicle about 3 a.m. at the intersection of Jefferson and Lafayette roads in Farmingdale, police said.

The officer reported that O’Reilly “had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot,” a police spokeswoman said.

O’Reilly’s 2013 Nissan Rogue struck a parked 2016 Jeep Cherokee, which hit a parked Toyota RAV 4, and the Rogue then hit a 2017 Honda Pilot, police said.

He was admitted to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries and will be arraigned when medically feasible on a charge of driving while intoxicated, and vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.