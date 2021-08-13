TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Man charged with DWI after crash left other driver seriously injured, police say

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A man driving while intoxicated, crashed his pickup truck into another vehicle Thursday night, seriously injuring the other motorist, Suffolk Police said.

Oscar Renee Castro-Mendez, 45, of Selden, was backing his 2006 Ford F150 into a driveway on Boyle Road in Selden shortly before 9 p.m. when his vehicle was struck by a northbound 2018 Ford 250 driven by Kevin Jones, authorities said.

Castro-Mendez and his two passengers, who were not identified, were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. Castro-Mendez had serious injuries while his passengers had non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Jones, 44, of Selden, who was not injured in the crash, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

