TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man seriously injured in wrong-way, head-on DWI crash, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A wrong-way crash in Hauppauge on Tuesday night seriously injured the driver of a Jeep struck head-on by a man who suffered minor injuries and was charged with driving while intoxicated, Suffolk County police said.

Johnny Mendez, 18, of Bay Shore, was driving a 2008 Subaru Impreza north on Lincoln Boulevard, just north of Route 454, at about 10:15 p.m., police said, when he crossed over into the southbound lane and collided with the 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by Francis Squillace, 61, of Hicksville.

Stony Brook University Hospital was treating Squillace, as well as Mendez and his 17-year-old male passenger, who suffered minor injuries, police said.

The Jeep and the Subaru will undergo safety checks, police said. Mendez was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday. No defense attorney information was available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The State Senate-passed measure would reduce possession of NY eases marijuana laws, plus expunging arrests
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on 1600: Tehran-Trump tensions grow and drone on
Mourners at a wake for Melissa Marchese console Mourners remember student athlete killed in crash
Suffolk police respond to a reported fight outside Cops: Landscaper charged after 7-Eleven stabbing
Crime scene photographs of Kirk Park in downtown Suffolk police: Man arrested in Montauk death 
Stony Brook University marine science professor Chris Gobler Report: Quality of LI waters 'largely good' for now
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search