TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Mom hit car, drove drunk with kids in Huntington, police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Suffolk County police arrested a Huntington woman Friday night and charged her with leaving the scene of an accident and drunken driving with her twin 9-year-old children in the car.

Police said Cassidy Bartasi, 49, was driving a 2018 Acura around 7 p.m. when she sideswiped another vehicle at Park Avenue and Main Street in Huntington and then drove away. Police stopped Bartasi on Park Avenue at Woodhull Road, where she was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

There were no injuries and the Acura was impounded, police said.

The two children, a 9-year-old boy and girl, were released to a family member. Bartasi was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and was set to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not known if she was represented by counsel.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

NYPD investigates the scene of a shooting in NYPD: 4 killed at illegal gambling site in Brooklyn
The Southampton home is on the market for LI home lists for $53.9M
The UN is owed almost $1.4 billion in Cash crisis hits UN - and U.S., other dues-owing nations to blame
The West End Concourse at Penn Station, located 25 ways to make riding the LIRR a little easier
Stephanie Sparkowski, left, walks toward the football field Meet the star girls soccer goalie who also kicks for the football team
Department of Health Services Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken. Officials: More Suffolk mosquito samples test positive for EEE
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search