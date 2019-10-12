Suffolk County police arrested a Huntington woman Friday night and charged her with leaving the scene of an accident and drunken driving with her twin 9-year-old children in the car.

Police said Cassidy Bartasi, 49, was driving a 2018 Acura around 7 p.m. when she sideswiped another vehicle at Park Avenue and Main Street in Huntington and then drove away. Police stopped Bartasi on Park Avenue at Woodhull Road, where she was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

There were no injuries and the Acura was impounded, police said.

The two children, a 9-year-old boy and girl, were released to a family member. Bartasi was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and was set to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not known if she was represented by counsel.