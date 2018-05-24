TODAY'S PAPER
North Babylon man charged with DWI after crash, police say

The scene of the crash on Woods Road

The scene of the crash on Woods Road in North Babylon on Thursday morning. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A North Babylon man was arrested and charged with drunken driving Thursday after, police said, he attempted to flee the scene of an early morning single-car crash on foot about a block from his home.

Thabiti Lee, 32, of Paul Court, suffered minor injuries in the crash on Woods Road between Linda Lane and Erlanger Boulevard at 2:15 a.m., Suffolk County police said. Lee was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment, then was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, police said.

A photo from the crash scene shows the 2016 Audi driven by Lee overturned on the side of Woods Road. The front bumper was nearly ripped off.

First Precinct officers and North Babylon firefighters responded to the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available and it was not immediately clear when Lee faces arraignment.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

