Man charged with DWI after flipping car, injuring passenger, police say

State Police at the scene with the overturned

State Police at the scene with the overturned Honda on the Southern State Parkway in Bay Shore on Saturday night. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
A Centerport man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash on the Southern State Parkway in Bay Shore that left his passenger hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night, police said.

George C. Farley, 63, was driving west on the parkway at Exit 41N for Bay Shore Road and Deer Park when his Honda Accord collided with a Toyota Prius in the right lane at 8:52 p.m., State Police said in a news release Sunday. Farley’s car flipped onto its roof and slid to a stop in the left lane. The Toyota stopped on the right shoulder.

Farley and his passenger, a 68-year-old West Babylon man,  were transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said. Farley was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, but his passenger was severely injured and in critical condition, police said.

The Toyota driver was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and released, and his passenger was not injured, police said.

Farley showed signs of impairment and was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip.

State Police are investigating and said anyone who has information should call Troop L's headquarters at 631-756-3300.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

