A 50-year-old man trying to walk across Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle, whose driver was charged with driving while intoxicated, Nassau police said.

Since May, five people have been killed in car crashes on Jericho Turnpike, a section of Route 25 that links Queens and Floral Park.

The latest collision occurred at the Cherry Lane intersection, police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, lived in Huntington Station, police said.

The driver, Steven Moscatiello, 20, of Garden City, who was behind the wheel of a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was also charged with vehicular manslaughter, police said. He is set to be arraigned on Saturday.

No additional details about the collision were issued.