TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Driver who fatally struck pedestrian in New Hyde Park charged with DWI, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A 50-year-old man trying to walk across Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle, whose driver was charged with driving while intoxicated, Nassau police said.

Since May, five people have been killed in car crashes on Jericho Turnpike, a section of Route 25 that links Queens and Floral Park.

The latest collision occurred at the Cherry Lane intersection, police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, lived in Huntington Station, police said.

The driver, Steven Moscatiello, 20, of Garden City, who was behind the wheel of a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was also charged with vehicular manslaughter, police said. He is set to be arraigned on Saturday.

No additional details about the collision were issued.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

NUMC on Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020 in East
Auditors: NuHealth ran deficit of $102.3 million in '20
Richard Sams reacts after receiving his minivan at
GoFundMe drive puts homeless working dad in a minivan 
A bicyclist takes advantage of Saturday's summery weather
Forecast: Sunny, hot with more heat to come
Restaurants and stores along Hillside Avenue in New
New Hyde Park boasts diversity, accessibility, employers
It's been almost 50 years since Ronald DeFeo
Amityville having trouble distancing itself from the 'horror' of its past
One of the worst brown tides in years
Worst brown tide in years threatens Great South Bay
Didn’t find what you were looking for?