A Roslyn Heights man has been charged with drunken driving after allegedly striking a father and son with his car Saturday morning in East Hills, Nassau County police said.

Police said Robert Corey, 45, of Thornwood Lane, was driving a 2015 Volvo north on Locust Lane near Fairfield Lane at 12:15 a.m. when he drifted across the southbound lane and struck two male pedestrians.

The father and son, ages 54 and 17, were walking south on the west side of the street, police said. Police did not release the identities of the injured.

Police said Corey remained at the scene and called 911; the victims were taken to hospitals where they were being treated for “non-life threatening” injuries.

Corey was arrested at the scene, police said.

In addition to a charge of driving while intoxicated, Corey was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment. He was scheduled for arraignment Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.