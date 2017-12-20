A North Massapequa man has been charged with assault after injuring a police officer who was trying to arrest him for driving drunk early Wednesday, Nassau County police said.

Michael R. Rahl, 40, of North Virginia Avenue, was charged with driving while intoxicated, second-degree assault, resisting arrest and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

Rahl was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

According to detectives, the assault happened after police pulled over Rahl at about 12 a.m. while he was driving a 2005 Toyota pickup truck on East Service Road, off the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway, in North Massapequa.

Police said officers had stopped Rahl because they saw him “violating multiple vehicle and traffic laws” and a subsequent investigation found him to be intoxicated.

“Defendant Rahl resisted arrest by flailing his arms to avoid being handcuffed and kicking his legs striking an officer in his hip and back requiring the officer to be transported to a hospital for his injuries,” a news release said.

The officer, who police did not identify, has been treated and released.