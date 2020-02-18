A drunken driver crashed over a wall, landing his pickup truck atop a parked car late Monday night in Brentwood, police said.

Suffolk County police said the driver, Luis Real, 56, of Bay Shore, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He faces arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday.

Police said Real was driving his 2005 Dodge pickup south on Crooked Hill Road when he lost control between Pilgrim Road and St. Peter's Drive, crashing onto a parked car at about 11:25 p.m. There were no reported injuries.

Photos from the scene show the pickup straddling a decorative wall, having crashed through the property fence, destroying a section of it, and atop a car parked inside that wall and fence on the property. The car appears crushed by the pickup.



