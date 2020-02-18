TODAY'S PAPER
Drunken driver crashes over wall, lands atop parked car in Brentwood, police say

A driver of a pickup truck lost control,

A driver of a pickup truck lost control, crashing through a fence and landing on top of a parked car on Crooked Hill Road in Brentwood Monday night,  Credit: Bryan Lopez

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A drunken driver crashed over a wall, landing his pickup truck atop a parked car late Monday night in Brentwood, police said.

Suffolk County police said the driver, Luis Real, 56, of Bay Shore, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He faces arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday.

Police said Real was driving his 2005 Dodge pickup south on Crooked Hill Road when he lost control between Pilgrim Road and St. Peter's Drive, crashing onto a parked car at about 11:25 p.m. There were no reported injuries.

Photos from the scene show the pickup straddling a decorative wall, having crashed through the property fence, destroying a section of it, and atop a car parked inside that wall and fence on the property. The car appears crushed by the pickup.


 

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

