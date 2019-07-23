A mother and her toddler were airlifted to a hospital and a driver arrested after a crash at a T-intersection in Bridgehampton on Tuesday, Southampton Town police said.

Erica Beremeo Palacios, 31, of Morristown, New Jersey, was making a left from Newlight Lane onto westbound Montauk Highway when her Nissan Altima collided with an eastbound Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Robert K. Futterman, 60, of Sag Harbor just before 11:25 a.m., police said. The T-intersection has a stop sign but no lights.

Palacios and her son, 3, were taken by Suffolk County police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and were in stable condition Tuesday evening, police said.

A drug recognition expert from the police department gave Futterman a sobriety test and concluded he was high on drugs.

Futterman was booked on driving while ability impaired, a felony; two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, police said. He was held for arraignment Wednesday.

Both vehicles were impounded, police said. Photos from the crash scene show major driver's side damage on the Nissan and front-end impact on the Ford. Police said traffic had to be redirected for two hours as investigators documented the crash.