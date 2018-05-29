TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Dozens of impaired drivers arrested over holiday weekend

During four-day period Suffolk police arrested 37 drivers while Nassau police arrested 36 drivers.

A DWI checkpoint was set up off Sunrise Highway in Patchogue during the holiday weekend. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Nassau and Suffolk police arrested 73 impaired motorists during the Memorial Day weekend, officials said Tuesday.

From Friday through Monday, Suffolk police arrested 37 drivers for driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs — many of whom were nabbed at sobriety checkpoints, according to a police spokeswoman.

Nassau police arrested 36 motorists during that same four-day period, a department spokesman said.

The arrests were part of an effort by Long Island law enforcement to encourage safe driving during the holiday weekend.

The crackdown included members of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office’s East End DWI Task Force, comprising law enforcement from 10 towns and villages on the county’s East End, as well as members of Suffolk and State police and the county’s sheriff’s office.

Funding for Nassau and Suffolk’s increased patrols come from the state’s Traffic Safety Committee Safe Driving Enforcement grant and Stop-DWI grant, officials said.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

