Nassau and Suffolk police arrested 73 impaired motorists during the Memorial Day weekend, officials said Tuesday.

From Friday through Monday, Suffolk police arrested 37 drivers for driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs — many of whom were nabbed at sobriety checkpoints, according to a police spokeswoman.

Nassau police arrested 36 motorists during that same four-day period, a department spokesman said.

The arrests were part of an effort by Long Island law enforcement to encourage safe driving during the holiday weekend.

The crackdown included members of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office’s East End DWI Task Force, comprising law enforcement from 10 towns and villages on the county’s East End, as well as members of Suffolk and State police and the county’s sheriff’s office.

Funding for Nassau and Suffolk’s increased patrols come from the state’s Traffic Safety Committee Safe Driving Enforcement grant and Stop-DWI grant, officials said.