Woman charged with DWI in Centereach head-on crash that injured 4, police say

First responders at the head-on crash on Middle

First responders at the head-on crash on Middle Country Road in Centereach on Friday night. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

Suffolk County police arrested a Centereach woman Friday night and charged her with drunken driving in a crash that injured a family of four, including two children, police said.

Police said Rachelle Felicio, 56, of Centereach, was driving a 2018 Hyundai sedan east on Middle Country Road near Ronkonkoma Boulevard in Centereach when she crashed head-on with a Honda sport utility vehicle heading west.

Authorities took the driver of the Honda, his female passenger and two children ages 10 and 15 to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

Police charged Felicio with driving while intoxicated and booked her overnight, police said. She was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip.

