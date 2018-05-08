A Mount Sinai man was charged with drunken driving after a crash Monday night involving two other vehicles in Coram, Suffolk County police said.

Thomas Sullivan, 57, was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion south on Route 112 at County Road 83 about 9:20 p.m. when he was involved in the crash, police said.

Police did not provide additional details, but said Sullivan was charged with driving while intoxicated.