Man charged with drunken driving in Coram crash, police say

Suffolk County police respond to a crash Monday

Suffolk County police respond to a crash Monday night on Route 112 and County Road 83 in Coram. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Mount Sinai man was charged with drunken driving after a crash Monday night involving two other vehicles in Coram, Suffolk County police said.

Thomas Sullivan, 57, was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion south on Route 112 at County Road 83 about 9:20 p.m. when he was involved in the crash, police said.

Police did not provide additional details, but said Sullivan was charged with driving while intoxicated.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

