Man charged with drunken driving in Coram crash, police say
A Mount Sinai man was charged with drunken driving after a crash Monday night involving two other vehicles in Coram, Suffolk County police said.
Thomas Sullivan, 57, was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion south on Route 112 at County Road 83 about 9:20 p.m. when he was involved in the crash, police said.
Police did not provide additional details, but said Sullivan was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Recent LI mug shotsRecent mug shots from law enforcement agencies on Long Island. LI crime statsSearch crime statistics in Nassau and Suffolk counties from 2006 to 2016. 5 ways to send story tips to Newsday Do you have information that might lead Newsday to an important story, or an investigation? A document that starts us on the trail? Here are five ways for you to send our journalists tips, documents and data with a range of security options.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.