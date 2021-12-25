Nassau police charged a Manorhaven man with driving while intoxicated and assault after his vehicle collided with another in Roslyn Heights late Friday, severely injuring a nearby pedestrian, according to a department news release.

Oscar Fernando Suarez Marquez, 24, was driving south on Mineola Avenue near Warner Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. when his 2007 Nissan Pathfinder struck a Toyota RAV 4 that had been involved in an earlier crash, police said. The Toyota then hit a 21-year old man walking nearby, causing him "multiple injuries."

That man was taken to a hospital where he was in critical condition.

Marquez was arrested after an investigation and was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court, Hempstead. It was not clear whether he had a lawyer.