A Bay Shore man who was driving drunk veered off a highway in Shirley, then hit a motorcycle and another vehicle as he got back on the roadway, police said.

Deris Medlock, 54, fled the scene on the William Floyd Parkway but was arrested less than a block away after he crashed into an unoccupied parked car on Lyndale Court, Suffolk County police said.

A female passenger on the 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Rose Pesce, 54, of Shirley, suffered serious injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The operator of the motorcycle, her husband, Christopher Pesce, 58, suffered minor injuries and the four people in the other vehicle, a 2017 Honda CRV, were not injured, Suffolk County police said.

The accident happened at 9:25 p.m. Sunday as Medlock was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox north on William Floyd Parkway near Smith Point Park, police said.

Medlock was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, police said.