A Central Islip man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he crashed his 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche into an abandoned building early Monday in East Islip.

The driver, identified by Suffolk County police as Conrad Levesque, 68, of Casement Avenue, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of minor injuries.

He was charged with DWI and at a later date faces arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said Levesque was driving on Union Boulevard when he lost control of his Avalanche and crashed into the building at 100 Carleton Avenue at about 12:40 a.m.

A Town of Islip building inspector was called to the scene to assess structural damage to the building, but information regarding the extent of any damage was not immediately available Monday.