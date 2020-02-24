TODAY'S PAPER
Man charged with DWI after crashing into abandoned building in East Islip, police say

By John Valenti
A Central Islip man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he crashed his 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche into an abandoned building early Monday in East Islip.

The driver, identified by Suffolk County police as Conrad Levesque, 68, of Casement Avenue, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of minor injuries.

He was charged with DWI and at a later date faces arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said Levesque was driving on Union Boulevard when he lost control of his Avalanche and crashed into the building at 100 Carleton Avenue at about 12:40 a.m.

A Town of Islip building inspector was called to the scene to assess structural damage to the building, but information regarding the extent of any damage was not immediately available Monday.

By John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

