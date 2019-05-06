A Selden woman who managed to break away from Suffolk County police officers Sunday night at the scene of a car crash in Selden didn’t get too far, police said.

Candice Giorlando, 37, had tried to run from the crash at about 8:50 p.m. at State Route 25 and Blue Point Road, then made a second getaway attempt, police said.

“After being taken into custody, Giorlando fled from officers and was apprehended a short time later,” police said in a news release Monday.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury and third-degree escape, police said.

Giorlando was driving a 2011 Dodge Durango west on Route 25, Middle Country Road, when she crashed into a 2001 Jeep at Blue Point Road, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, Sean Sears, 41, and his two passengers, Michelle Connor, 34, and Mia Sears, 3, all from Selden, were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Giorlando was not injured, police said. She also received two summonses for vehicle and traffic violations.

She was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.