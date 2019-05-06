TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Selden woman charged with DWI after fleeing cops, police say

Three others were injured in the crash, Suffolk County police said.

The crash scene at Blue Point Road and

The crash scene at Blue Point Road and State Route 25 in Selden on Sunday night. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A Selden woman who managed to break away from Suffolk County police officers Sunday night at the scene of a car crash in Selden didn’t get too far, police said.

Candice Giorlando, 37, had tried to run from the crash at about 8:50 p.m. at State Route 25 and Blue Point Road, then made a second getaway attempt, police said.

“After being taken into custody, Giorlando fled from officers and was apprehended a short time later,” police said in a news release Monday.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury and third-degree escape, police said.

Giorlando was driving a 2011 Dodge Durango west on Route 25, Middle Country Road, when she crashed into a 2001 Jeep at Blue Point Road, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, Sean Sears, 41, and his two passengers, Michelle Connor, 34, and Mia Sears, 3, all from Selden, were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Giorlando was not injured, police said. She also received two summonses for vehicle and traffic violations.

She was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

