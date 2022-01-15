Southampton police arrested a Freeport woman who, police say, was drunk when she crashed into an ambulance on its way to a call early Saturday.

Kayla Curtis-Jackson, 21, was driving on Ponquogue Avenue at Good Ground Road in Hampton Bays when she crashed just before 2 a.m. into a Hampton Bays volunteer ambulance company "responding to an aided case," according to a statement from Southampton police.

After police interviewed Curtis Jackson, she was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, police said.

She was held overnight at the Southampton police station and was set to be arraigned Saturday morning in Southampton Town Justice Court.

She was charged with misdemeanor DWI, unsafe passing and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.