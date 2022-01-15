TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Drunken driver crashes into ambulance in Hampton Bays, police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Southampton police arrested a Freeport woman who, police say, was drunk when she crashed into an ambulance on its way to a call early Saturday.

Kayla Curtis-Jackson, 21, was driving on Ponquogue Avenue at Good Ground Road in Hampton Bays when she crashed just before 2 a.m. into a Hampton Bays volunteer ambulance company "responding to an aided case," according to a statement from Southampton police.

After police interviewed Curtis Jackson, she was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, police said.

She was held overnight at the Southampton police station and was set to be arraigned Saturday morning in Southampton Town Justice Court.

She was charged with misdemeanor DWI, unsafe passing and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Kevin J. McCaffrey
McCaffrey to press for fee cuts, review of red-light cameras
Icy view from the Boat Basin at Robert
Forecast: Temps in high teens with wind chills below 0 
Firefighters battle a fire in a mixed-use building
Residents displaced in Mineola fire, official says
Jasmine Brown, of Freeport, is hoping college life
At LI colleges, hope rises as spring semester nears
Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter gives Allie,
In honor of animal 'guardian angel' Betty White, LIers donate to shelters 
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a
King spoke against racism in 1965 visit to Long Island
Didn’t find what you were looking for?