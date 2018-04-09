Cops: DWI arrest after 3-vehicle crash in Ronkonkoma
A driver involved in a three-vehicle crash Sunday night in Ronkonkoma was arrested on a drunken driving charge, police said.
One person was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non life threatening injuries after the crash at about 7:50 p.m. on Smithtown Boulevard, Suffolk County police said Monday morning.
The driver, who was not identified, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Further details were not immediately available.
