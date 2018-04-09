TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: DWI arrest after 3-vehicle crash in Ronkonkoma

Scene of crash that ended in arrest Sunday

Scene of crash that ended in arrest Sunday night in Ronkonkoma. Photo Credit: Stringer News/ Travis Carvalho

By Newsday Staff
A driver involved in a three-vehicle crash Sunday night in Ronkonkoma was arrested on a drunken driving charge, police said.

One person was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non life threatening injuries after the crash at about 7:50 p.m. on Smithtown Boulevard, Suffolk County police said Monday morning.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Further details were not immediately available.

