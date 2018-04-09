A driver involved in a three-vehicle crash Sunday night in Ronkonkoma was arrested on a drunken driving charge, police said.

One person was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non life threatening injuries after the crash at about 7:50 p.m. on Smithtown Boulevard, Suffolk County police said Monday morning.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Further details were not immediately available.