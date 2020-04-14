TODAY'S PAPER
DWI driver crashed into vacant building in Woodmere, Nassau police say

Police said an Inwood man crashed his vehicle

Police said an Inwood man crashed his vehicle into a vacant building at 945 Broadway early Tuesday morning. He was later charged with DWI. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 20-year-old from Inwood was arrested and charged with drunken driving after police said he crashed his vehicle into a vacant commercial building in Woodmere early Tuesday.

Nassau County police said the crash occurred at the corner of Broadway and Neptune Avenue at 1:24 a.m. and said officers responding to the accident scene found the driver, identified as Deywin Gonzalez Sovalbarro, seated on a nearby curb. The subsequent investigation determined Sovalbarro had "glassy bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor" of alcohol on his breath, police said.

Police said Sovalbarro was arrested without incident. He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation, police said.

Police said Sovalbarro was driving when he crashed his vehicle into the vacant building at 945 Broadway, causing unspecified damage.

Two passengers, identified only as 21-year-old men, were also transported to a local hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries suffered in the crash, police said.

Sovalbarro was charged with driving while intoxicated and was given an appearance ticket for arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on July 15, police said.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

