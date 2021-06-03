An East Rockaway man was arrested and charged with drunken driving after police said he hit a car at a local Wendy's restaurant Wednesday afternoon then drove off, crashing through a nearby elementary school fence and speeding across the school yard as teachers and staff scrambled to get children back into the building.

Nassau County police said Edward Coghlan, 73, was arrested a short time later by responding Fourth Precinct officers, who were able to stop his 2004 Lincoln on nearby West Boulevard. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child. He faces arraignment Thursday in Mineola.

It was not immediately clear if Coghlan was represented by an attorney.

Police said the incident began when Coghlan crashed his Lincoln sedan into a 2018 Subaru in the parking lot of the Wendy's restaurant at 80 Ocean Ave. in East Rockaway at 12:42 p.m.

Instead of stopping, police said Coghlan drove out of the lot and headed southbound on Ocean Avenue, followed by the driver of the Subaru.

A few blocks later, police said Coghlan crashed his Lincoln "through a metal chain link fence" at the Rhame Avenue School, located at 100 Rhame Ave.

Police said about 80 children, as well as staff members, were out on the school yard field at the time and said the staff scrambled to get the kids safely into the building as Coghlan "continued driving across the field erratically and at a high rate of speed" — all before he drove off, fleeing the scene. There were no reported injuries, police said.

Police said that once stopped, Coghlan was arrested without incident.